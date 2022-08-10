🎞️Famous actresses from Florida

Jacopo Raule // Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (4/16/1996)

- Known for:

--- Beth Harmon in "The Queen's Gambit" (2020)

--- Thomasin in "The Witch" (2015)

--- Illyana Rasputin in "The New Mutants" (2020)

Kristin Minter

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (11/22/1965)

- Known for:

--- Randi Fronczak in "ER" (1995-2003)

--- Heather in "Home Alone" (1990)

--- Liza Hendricks in "Ray Donovan" (2013)

Bella Thorne

- Born: Pembroke Pines, Florida, USA (10/8/1997)

- Known for:

--- Madison Morgan in "The DUFF" (2015)

--- Hilary in "Blended" (2014)

--- Katie Price in "Midnight Sun" (2018)

Carla Gugino

- Born: Sarasota, Florida, USA (8/29/1971)

- Known for:

--- Sally Jupiter / Silk Spectre in "Watchmen" (2009)

--- Jessie in "Gerald's Game" (2017)

--- Laurie Roberts in "American Gangster" (2007)

Bethany Joy Lenz

- Born: Hollywood, Florida, USA (4/2/1981)

- Known for:

--- Cassie Jollenston in "Dexter" (2013)

--- Keri Allen in "Pearson" (2019)

--- Jenny in "Grey's Anatomy" (2018)

Darcy Donavan

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (11/20/1985)

- Known for:

--- Rainer's Date in "Modern Family" (2017)

--- Patty Donkonit in "Parks and Recreation" (2015)

--- Hot Blonde in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" (2004)

Arielle Kebbel

- Born: Winter Park, Florida, USA (2/19/1985)

- Known for:

--- Carrie in "John Tucker Must Die" (2006)

--- Alex in "The Uninvited" (2009)

--- Allison in "The Grudge 2" (2006)

Abigail Spencer

- Born: Gulf Breeze, Florida, USA (8/4/1981)

- Known for:

--- Suzanne Farrell in "Mad Men" (2009)

--- Amantha Holden in "Rectify" (2013-2016)

--- May in "Oz the Great and Powerful" (2013)

Sarah Paulson

- Born: Tampa, Florida, USA (12/17/1974)

- Known for:

--- Mistress Epps in "12 Years a Slave" (2013)

--- Mother / Diane in "Run" (2020)

--- Dr. Ellie Staple in "Glass" (2019)

Haley Bennett

- Born: Fort Myers, Florida, USA (1/7/1988)

- Known for:

--- Emma Cullen in "The Magnificent Seven" (2016)

--- Megan in "The Girl on the Train" (2016)

--- Cora Corman in "Music and Lyrics" (2007)

Ashley Greene

- Born: Jacksonville, Florida, USA (2/21/1987)

- Known for:

--- Alice Cullen in "Twilight" (2008)

--- Alice Cullen in "The Twilight Saga: New Moon" (2009)

--- Alice Cullen in "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" (2010)

Bailee Madison

- Born: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA (10/15/1999)

- Known for:

--- Isabelle Cahill in "Brothers" (2009)

--- May Belle Aarons in "Bridge to Terabithia" (2007)

--- Maggie in "Just Go with It" (2011)

Jessica Darrow

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (1/7/1995)

- Known for:

--- Luisa in "Encanto" (2021)

--- Sarah in "Feast of the Seven Fishes" (2019)

--- Taylor Reese in "Following Hannah Stone" (2021)

Catherine Keener

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (3/23/1959)

- Known for:

--- Maxine Lund in "Being John Malkovich" (1999)

--- Nelle Harper Lee in "Capote" (2005)

--- Trish in "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" (2005)

Amy Seimetz

- Born: Florida, USA (11/25/1981)

- Known for:

--- Kris in "Upstream Color" (2013)

--- Writer in "Sun Don't Shine" (2012)

--- Rachel in "Pet Sematary" (2019)

Cheryl Hines

- Born: Miami Beach, Florida, USA (9/21/1965)

- Known for:

--- Cheryl David in "Curb Your Enthusiasm" (2000-2021)

--- Becky in "Waitress" (2007)

--- Jamie Munro in "RV" (2006)

Natalie Martinez

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (7/12/1984)

- Known for:

--- Case in "Death Race" (2008)

--- Gabby in "End of Watch" (2012)

--- Madeline in "Self/less" (2015)

Brittany Daniel

- Born: Gainesville, Florida, USA (3/17/1976)

- Known for:

--- Candice in "Skyline" (2010)

--- Jenny in "Club Dread" (2004)

--- Megan Vandergeld in "White Chicks" (2004)

Kathryn Newton

- Born: Orlando, Florida, USA (2/8/1997)

- Known for:

--- Abigail Carlson in "Big Little Lies" (2017-2019)

--- Lucy Stevens in "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" (2019)

--- Julie in "Blockers" (2018)

Alexa PenaVega

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (8/27/1988)

- Known for:

--- Carmen Cortez in "Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams" (2002)

--- Carmen Cortez in "Spy Kids" (2001)

--- Carmen Cortez in "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over" (2003)

Katy Mixon

- Born: Pensacola, Florida, USA (3/30/1981)

- Known for:

--- Jenny Ann in "Hell or High Water" 2016

--- Susan in "Four Christmases" 2008

Peyton List

- Born: Florida, USA (4/6/1998)

- Known for:

--- Holly Hills in "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days" (2012)

--- Emma Ross in "Bunk'd" (2015-2021)

--- Young Jane in "27 Dresses" (2008)

Natalie Morales

- Born: Kendall, Florida, USA (2/15/1985)

- Known for:

--- Lucy Santo Domingo in "Parks and Recreation" (2010-2015)

--- Rosie Casals in "Battle of the Sexes" (2017)

--- Abby in "Abby's" (2019)

Eva Mendes

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (3/5/1974)

- Known for:

--- Sara in "Hitch" (2005)

--- Dr. Sheila Gamble in "The Other Guys" (2010)

--- Romina in "The Place Beyond the Pines" (2012)

Jackie Sandler

- Born: Coral Springs, Florida, USA (9/24/1974)

- Known for:

--- President's Assistant Jennifer in "Pixels" (2015)

--- Martha in "Hotel Transylvania" (2012)

--- Jess in "The Wrong Missy" (2020)

Ariana Grande

- Born: Boca Raton, Florida, USA (6/26/1993)

- Known for:

--- Cat Valentine / Self in "Sam & Cat" (2013-2014)

--- Ariana Grande in "Ariana Grande Feat. Iggy Azalea: Problem" (2014)

--- Music Department in "Charlie's Angels" (2019)

Brittany Snow

- Born: Tampa, Florida, USA (3/9/1986)

- Known for:

--- Chloe in "Pitch Perfect" (2012)

--- Amber Von Tussle in "Hairspray" (2007)

--- Chloe in "Pitch Perfect 2" (2015)

Victoria Justice

- Born: Hollywood, Florida, USA (2/19/1993)

- Known for:

--- Tori Vega / Self in "Victorious" (2010-2013)

--- Jane Harmon in "The First Time" (2012)

--- Wren in "Fun Size" (2012)

Faye Dunaway

- Born: Bascom, Florida, USA (1/14/1941)

- Known for:

--- Diana Christensen in "Network" (1976)

--- Bonnie Parker in "Bonnie and Clyde" (1967)

--- Evelyn Mulwray in "Chinatown" (1974)

Maya Rudolph

- Born: Gainesville, Florida, USA (7/27/1972)

- Known for:

--- Lillian in "Bridesmaids" (2011)

--- Verona in "Away We Go" (2009)

--- Caitlin in "The Way Way Back" (2013)

Abigail Cowen

- Born: Gainesville, Florida, USA (3/18/1998)

- Known for:

--- Dorcas in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" (2018-2020)

--- Vicki Charmichael in "Stranger Things" (2017)

--- Angel in "Redeeming Love" (2022)

Cynthia Daniel

- Born: Gainesville, Florida, USA (3/17/1976)

- Known for:

--- Winkie in "The Basketball Diaries" (1995)

--- Elizabeth 'Liz' Wakefield / Liz in "Sweet Valley High" (1994-1997)

--- Actress in "Cheaper by the Dozen" (2022)

Carmela Zumbado

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (2/27/1991)

- Known for:

--- Delilah Alves in "You" (2019)

--- Ximena Arista in "The Wall of Mexico" (2019)

--- Denise Martinez in "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" (2016-2019)

JoAnna Garcia Swisher

- Born: Tampa, Florida, USA (8/10/1979)

- Known for:

--- Sandy Sue in "Not Another Teen Movie" (2001)

--- Cheyenne Hart-Montgomery in "Reba" (2001-2007)

--- Megan in "The Internship" (2013)

Sarah Jones

- Born: Winter Springs, Florida, USA (7/17/1983)

- Known for:

--- Tracy Stevens in "For All Mankind" (2019-2021)

--- Amelia Davenport in "Damnation" (2017-2018)

--- Alison Kemp in "The Path" (2016)

Traylor Howard

- Born: Orlando, Florida, USA (6/14/1966)

- Known for:

--- Natalie Teeger in "Monk" (2005-2009)

--- Kathy in "Dirty Work" (1998)

--- Layla in "Me, Myself & Irene" (2000)

Monica Raymund

- Born: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA (7/26/1986)

- Known for:

--- Gabriela Dawson in "Chicago Fire" (2012-2019)

--- Reina - Jimmy's Girlfriend in "Arbitrage" (2012)

--- Jackie Quiñones in "Hightown" (2020-2021)

Milly Shapiro

- Born: Tampa, Florida, USA (7/16/2002)

- Known for:

--- Charlie in "Hereditary" (2018)

--- Actress in "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice" (2016)

--- Self - Performer & Special Tony Award Recipient in "The 67th Annual Tony Awards" (2013)

Dawn Olivieri

- Born: St. Petersburg, Florida, USA (2/8/1981)

- Known for:

--- Sherri Ward in "Bright" (2017)

--- Debbie O'Brien in "Den of Thieves" (2018)

--- Cosmo Girl in "American Hustle" (2013)

Mimi Rogers

- Born: Coral Gables, Florida, USA (1/27/1955)

- Known for:

--- Pamela in "Ginger Snaps" (2000)

--- Maureen Robinson in "Lost in Space" (1998)

--- Mrs. Smalls in "Big Nothing" (2006)

Abi Monterey

- Born: Tampa, Florida, USA (6/20/2000)

- Known for:

--- Dorothy Spinner / Young Niles Caulder in "Doom Patrol" (2020-2021)

--- Actress in "Broadway Kids Against Bullying: I Have a Voice" (2016)

--- Self in "Broadway Supports Lihsa" (2016)

Diora Baird

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (4/6/1983)

- Known for:

--- Vivian in "Wedding Crashers" (2005)

--- Rachel in "My Best Friend's Girl" (2008)

--- Bailey in "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning" (2006)

Carrie Henn

- Born: Panama City, Florida, USA (5/7/1976)

- Known for:

--- Newt in "Aliens" (1986)

--- Actress in "Triborn"

--- Union Worker in "Thunder Island" (2020)

Natalie Gold

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (8/17/1976)

- Known for:

--- Rava Roy in "Succession" (2018-2021)

--- Clara in "Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)" (2014)

--- Sam's Mother / Young Mother in "The Leftovers" (2014-2017)

Genesis Rodriguez

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (7/29/1987)

- Known for:

--- Honey Lemon in "Big Hero 6" (2014)

--- Angie in "Man on a Ledge" (2012)

--- Abigail Hayes in "Hours" (2013)

Aubrey Peeples

- Born: Lake Mary, Florida, USA (11/27/1993)

- Known for:

--- Layla Grant in "Nashville" (2013-2016)

--- Jerrica / Jem in "Jem and the Holograms" (2015)

--- Charlotte in "Search and Destroy" (2019)

Sofia Carson

- Born: Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA (4/10/1993)

- Known for:

--- Evie in "Descendants 2" (2017)

--- Evie in "Descendants: Wicked World" (2015-2017)

--- Evie in "Descendants" (2015)

Chrissy Metz

- Born: Florida, USA (9/29/1980)

- Known for:

--- Kate Pearson in "This Is Us" (2016-2022)

--- Joyce Smith in "Breakthrough" (2019)

--- Trish in "Sierra Burgess Is a Loser" (2018)

Lina Esco

- Born: Miami, Florida, USA (5/14/1985)

- Known for:

--- Christina 'Chris' Alonso in "S.W.A.T." (2017-2021)

--- Ava Flores in "Kingdom" (2016)

--- With in "Free the Nipple" (2014)

Cassandra Freeman

- Born: West Palm Beach, Florida, USA (10/1/1978)

- Known for:

--- Sylvia in "Inside Man" (2006)

--- Patricia Wilson in "Luke Cage" (2016-2018)

--- Monique Allen in "Atlanta" (2016)

