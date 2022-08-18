Here comes the fun, fun, fun: Central Florida arts group to host Beatles, Beach Boys tribute concert

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – God only knows what the Beatles and Beach Boys fans of Seminole County would do without Central Florida Community Arts.

The organization is hosting Here Comes the Fun, Fun, Fun: A Tribute to the Beatles and Beach Boys at Northland Church at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, sure to attract fans from here, there and everywhere.

According to the event organizer, the Longwood church, located at 520 Dog Track Road, is ready to blast such classics as “Hey Jude,” “Surfin’ USA,” “Yesterday,” and more.

So, if you’re ready for some good vibrations, come together with music lovers all across Central Florida for this one-night only concert.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

