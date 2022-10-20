The ultimate destination: Royal Caribbean unveils new Icon of the Seas ship

MIAMI, Fla. – Royal Caribbean International has revealed the first look at the highly anticipated new cruise ship, Icon of the Seas.

Arriving in late 2023 ahead of its January 2024 debut in Miami, the first Icon Class ship will be the travel industry’s first-of-its-kind combination of the best of every vacation. From the beach retreat to the resort escape and the theme park adventure, with Icon, every kind of family and adventurer can experience their version of the ultimate family vacation.

“With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group. “From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation.”

INTRODUCING THE ICON OF VACATIONS: ROYAL CARIBBEAN REVEALS ICON OF THE SEAS (Royal Caribbean)

When families step onboard they will see and find a number of ways to spend their vacation time. The ship will have eight neighborhoods that come alive day and night, 15 restaurants, cafes, bars and lounges and 28 different types of rooms including three-story Ultimate Family Townhouse, complete with its own white picket fence and mailbox.

Icon of the Seas will debut the first Ultimate Family Townhouse. Spanning three levels, the perfect home away from home for families features an in-suite slide, a cinema space, karaoke, a spacious balcony, a private entrance to the ultimate family neighborhood, Surfside, and more. (Royal Caribbean)

Details from the company on the ship’s five new neighborhoods can be found below.

Thrill Island – Vacationers can test their limits, scale new heights and reach top speeds at the center of thrill. This lost island adventure is home to highlights like Category 6, the largest waterpark at sea, with six record-breaking slides: Pressure Drop and its 66-degree incline make it the industry’s first open free-fall slide; the 46-foot-tall Frightening Bolt, the tallest drop slide at sea; Storm Surge and Hurricane Hunter, the first family raft slides at sea with four riders per raft; and Storm Chasers, cruising’s first mat-racing duo. Living on the edge takes new meaning with Crown’s Edge. Part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride, it culminates in a surprising, shocking moment that will see travelers swing 154 feet above the ocean.

Living life on the edge takes new meaning with the brand-new Crown’s Edge on Icon of the Seas. Part skywalk, part ropes course and part thrill ride, the adrenaline-pumping experience culminates in a surprising moment that will see vacationers swing 154 feet above the ocean. (Royal Caribbean)

Chill Island – Among the seven pools on board, four are in this three-deck slice of paradise. There’s a pool for every mood, each with prime ocean views: the vibrant Swim & Tonic, the line’s first swim-up bar at sea; Royal Bay Pool, the largest pool at sea; Cloud 17, an adults-only retreat; and the serene, infinity-edge Cove Pool. Plus, The Lime & Coconut returns with four locations, including Royal Caribbean’s first frozen cocktail bar.

On Icon of the Seas, Swim & Tonic in the new Chill Island is Royal Caribbean’s first swim-up bar at sea. The vibrant spot is where vacationers can have a sip while they take a dip and sit back on the in-water loungers and tables. (Royal Caribbean)

Surfside – Introducing a neighborhood made for young families from end to end, where adults and kids ages six and under will want to stay and play all day. Grownups can soak up the endless views at Water’s Edge pool, as they keep an eye on the kids at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay. Only steps away are dining options, places to lounge, a bar, the signature carousel, an arcade, Adventure Ocean, and Social020 for teens.

Surfside, the neighborhood made for young families on Icon of the Seas, is where adults and kids ages six and under can stay and play all day. Grownups can enjoy ocean views at the new Water’s Edge pool, as they keep an eye on the kids at Baby Bay and Splashaway Bay. (Royal Caribbean)

The Hideaway – Tucked away, this neighborhood 135 feet above the ocean combines the good vibes of beach club scenes around the world and the uninterrupted ocean views only a cruise can offer. The first suspended infinity pool at sea is at the center of it all, and it’s surrounded by a multilevel sun terrace with whirlpools, a variety of seating and a dedicated bar.

Tucked away on Icon of the Seas, The Hideaway combines the good vibes of beach club scenes around the world and uninterrupted ocean views. At the center of it all is the first suspended infinity pool at sea, and it’s surrounded by a multilevel terrace, whirlpools, a variety of seating and dedicated bar. (Royal Caribbean)

AquaDome – Perched at the top of Icon, what’s in store is a transformational place unlike any other. In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant place great for a night out, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater. The signature entertainment venue takes artistry and cutting-edge technology to new heights, with a transforming pool, four robotic arms, state-of-the-art projection and more.

Perched at the top of Icon of the Seas, the new AquaDome is a transformational neighborhood. In a tranquil oasis by day, guests can take in wraparound ocean views and an awe-inspiring waterfall as they enjoy a bite or drink. By night, it becomes a vibrant hot spot, complete with restaurants, bars and the cruise line’s marquee aqua shows at the next-level AquaTheater. (Royal Caribbean)

The debut of Icon Class of ships will mark firsts and the next step in Royal Caribbean’s journey toward a clean-energy future. Icon will be the cruise line’s first ship with fuel cell technology and powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest-burning marine fuel. Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Wish, also uses this same type of clean energy.

Icon of Seas will sail year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Royal said every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s top-rated private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas.

Guests can book their iconic adventure on Royal Caribbean’s website on Oct. 25. Crown & Anchor loyalty members can look out for special access on Oct. 24.

