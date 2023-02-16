Cast of ‘Cobra Kai’ coming to MegaCon Orlando

This image released by Netflix shows Ralph Maccio, left, and Martin Kove in a scene from "Cobra Kai." The program was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding comedy series. (Curtis Bonds/Netflix via AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Karate Kid and the Cobra Kai dojo are coming to Orlando.

Pop culture convention MegaCon Orlando announced it was adding Ralph Macchio, William Zabka, Martin Kove, Jacob Bertrand and Xolo Mariduena from the hit series “Cobra Kai” to the Orange County Convention Center event.

“Cobra Kai” is a continuation of the “Karate Kid” film franchise and airs on Netflix.

The four actors join over two dozen film and TV celebrities, plus comic book creators and animation and video voice actors, including Gwendoline Christie, Zachary Levi, James McAvoy, Charlie Hunnam, Rosario Dawson, Chevy Chase, Henry Winkler and more.

MegaCon is one of the largest pop culture conventions in the southeastern United States.

The convention runs for four days, March 30 to April 2. Tickets are on sale on the MegaCon website.

