R&B legends Dru Hill, Silk and more set to perform in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Music is good for the soul and this R&B lineup performing in Orlando knows it.

Addition Financial Arena will host a night of “Love & Laughter,” featuring R&B legends Dru Hill, Silk, Sunshine Anderson and Changing Faces, at 6 p.m. Friday.

Learn more about the artists performing below:

Dru Hill started as 14K Harmony in 1992 before they grew into the group they are today. The artists are known for their dynamic sound, featured on songs such as “Tell Me,” “In My Bed,” “Never Make a Promise,” and “How Deep Is Your Love.”

Silk was founded in 1989 in Atlanta and have been on the music scene for over 25 years. The group’s album “Lose Control” was the first of seven and featured one of their biggest hits, “Freak Me.”

Since debuting “Your Woman” in 2001, Sunshine Anderson has sold over 800,000 copies and produced two more albums, “Sunshine at Midnight” and “The Sun Shines Again.”

Changing Faces, the New York-based urban soul vocal duo, is famous for blending soulful, gospel vocals with slick contemporary production and slight hip-hop influences.

