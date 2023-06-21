85º

‘Unholy’ singer Kim Petras to make tour stop in Orlando

Petras to perform at Addition Financial Arena

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Kim Petras performs during day one of the Governors Ball Music Festival on Friday, June 9, 2023, at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in the Queens borough of New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Andy Kropa, 2023 Invision)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hold onto your mics, Orlando, because “Unholy” singer Kim Petras is bringing her tour to the City Beautiful.

Petras, who won her first Grammy after collaborating with Sam Smith on “Unholy,” will perform during her “Feed The Beast World Tour” at Addition Financial Arena on Oct. 1.

Various pre-sales are available throughout the week, including the Kim Artists pre-sale beginning Thursday ahead of the general ticket sales starting Monday, June 26, at 10 a.m.

The singer’s “Feed the Beast” album features her latest hit single, “Alone,” along with 14 other pop tracks.

Visit the musician’s website for tickets.

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email