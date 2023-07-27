Fan of Jurassic Park? You need this bag heading back to school

ORLANDO, Fla. – Global fashion brand Sprayground wants you to roar with excitement over its newest backpacks.

Just in time for students to head back to school, the company spared no expense teaming up with Universal Products & Experiences to hatch out two Jurassic Park-inspired items.

[EXCLUSIVE: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s FREE) | PINIT! Share your photos]

With their incredible designs, the company said the bags are guaranteed to make you feel like you have been transported back to when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.

“This unique collaboration represents the essence of adventure and excitement that stems from the original 1993 film – celebrating its 30th anniversary this year – that will entice anyone to embark on this prehistoric adventure with them,” Sprayground said in a news release. “Functional and fashionable, these Jurassic Park-inspired bags are perfect for fans of the blockbuster franchise.”

Sprayground has teamed up with Universal Products & Experiences for a Jurassic Park-inspired collection (Spayground/Universal)

The first bag keeps the dinosaurs at bay and features a “caged up” look with several Jurassic logos throughout. It also features the Sprayground’s legendary shark motif, matching the tone of fierceness and thrills.

With the Jurassic Island bag, the calm blue seas are disrupted by the green island that is in the shape of the iconic “mark of Jurassic Park” while also having other dinosaurs flying above the island. The company said the intricate design of the well-known T. Rex skeleton logo makes the bag stand out in the crowd.

Each of the full-sized backpacks features multiple pockets throughout, an ergonomic mesh back padding to keep your posture upright and comfortable, a separate laptop compartment with velour compartments, and other small spaces for additional storage. Sprayground said the bag will not only fit all your backpack needs, but will outshine all your fashion needs.

Sprayground said each of the bags retail at $80 and can be bought online or at small boutiques around the country.

Click here to learn more or to purchase.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: