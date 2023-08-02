Orlando has a better nightlife scene than Miami? This list may surprise you

A new study by BetMGM this week states that Orlando has a better nightlife scene than Miami.

The study looked at the top 100 most populated cities in the U.S., weeding out the top 10 with the best nightlife based on factors like the number of bars available, average hotel and drink prices and other activities.

The top 10 cities to come out of the study were:

Las Vegas New York City Portland San Francisco Cincinnati New Orleans Orlando Seattle Miami Atlanta

According to the study, Orlando ranked No. 7 thanks to its theme parks — including Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort and SeaWorld — along with a wide variety of bars (60 for every 100,000 people). The average beer cost in Orlando is roughly $6, and with 526 different attractions listed on Trip Advisor, there’s plenty for people to do in the City Beautiful.

Meanwhile, Miami placed at No. 9 due to its beaches and “Latin American flair,” the study states. Hotels are a little more expensive than average at around $160, but with 611 activities offered in the city, there’s plenty to do for both tourists and those who live there.

