Minions takeover the holidays with new seasonal collection

ORLANDO, Fla. – Assemble the Minions because the holidays are right around the corner!

To put people in a merry and mischievous mood, Gemmy Industries is rolling out a new Minion collection at Lowe’s home improvement stores. The collection features more than 30 colorful and seasonal decorations for your home and celebrates the famous small and humorous characters.

Outdoor decorations include larger-than-life inflatables that feature Stuart and Bob’s ugly sweater contest, an all-new hanging Stuart and Bob inflatable that attaches to roofs and eves, and a Black Friday deal called Kevin stuck on Christmas. The company is also offering eye-popping 3D tinsel yard sculptures, Stuart pathway stakes, Christmas wreaths and Minion blow molds.

Full Screen 1 / 10 Merry Minion Mischief

Fans of the famous “Despicable Me” characters can take their love of the films indoors with a number of special items.

Gemmy said the collection includes home décor for the entryway, mantel and Christmas tree. One popular indoor item this holiday season will be the Minion nutcracker. The push-activated or motion-sensored item sings a Minion rendition of “Jingle Bells.” Other indoor items include a Stuart and Kevin stocking holder, Minion mailbox, Stuart advent calendar, shadow lights, mini Christmas tree, ornaments and snow globes.

Full Screen 1 / 11 Merry Minion Mischief

The entire collection is available now in Lowe’s stores or online.