Chick-fil-A facing sauce shortage, limit customers to 1 per order

Chick-fil-A's dipping sauce was indeed born in Virignia

First, it was ketchup, now it’s Chick-fil-A sauce.

The chicken fast-food chain is experiencing a shortage of sauce packets.

[TRENDING: Pipeline shutdown prompts state of emergency | 13-year-old girl was stabbed to death, ME says | 226 gators removed from Disney World]

Right now, customers will only be given one dipping sauce cup per item.

Ad

The company said it’s having supply issues, but it’s working to fix the problems as quickly as possible.