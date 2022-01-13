Campbell’s releases candles that smell like soup

For anyone who’s ever wanted to fill their home with the smell of chicken noodle soup without having to actually make it, Campbell’s has you covered.

The company is launching candles that smell like some of its signature products.

[TRENDING: WATCH: SpaceX launches Transporter-3 mission, sticks sonic boom-generating landing | Shopping plaza revamp bringing new stores, restaurants to Altamonte Springs | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

You can get the aforementioned chicken noodle or tomato soup and grilled cheese. The latter saves you the trouble of making both a can of soup and a sandwich.

You even open the candle like a can of soup by peeling off the lid.

Of course, it’ll also cost you a lot more. The candles are going for $24 bucks a pop.

The company appears to understand this is a niche item and is only making 2,000 of them.

If you want one, hit up the website for the company that is actually making the candles.