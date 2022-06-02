86º

News 6 viewers reveal best place for burgers in Central Florida

National Burger Day celebrated on May 28

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Tags: Food, Florida Foodie, Burger, Orange County, Volusia County, Lake County, Osceola County
Which junk food do you wish was healthy? (Pixabay, Pixabay 2021)

ORLANDO, Fla. – On National Burger Day, News 6 viewers were asked where they go to get a great burger.

And while many people said their own grill, a few places got repeat votes to top this list.

Teak was mentioned by several people as having great burgers. There’s a location in Maitland and Orlando.

Mary’s Kountry Kitchen in Tavares snagged a few votes.

Ford’s Garage was also mentioned by a few people. There are locations all over Florida including Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Lakeland and Orlando.

BurgerTen in Daytona Beach was a favorite of a couple of people.

These restaurants were also mentioned once:

  • Junior Colombian Burger, located on South Kirkman Road, South Trail Circle and Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando.
  • House of Blues at Disney Springs
  • The Burger Place in downtown Melbourne
  • Tobias Burgers and Brews at Rosen Shingle Creek
  • Phil’s Grill in Orlando
  • Mason Jar Provisions in Orlando
  • Adler’s in Davenport
  • Crooked Spoon Gastropub in Clermont

Top 10 places to get burgers, according to Trip Advisor:

  • Shake Shack
  • Five Guys
  • Beth’s Burger Bar, Orlando
  • BurgerFi
  • Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Orlando
  • Hard Rock Café, Orlando
  • D-Luxe Burger, Orlando
  • The Whiskey, Orlando
  • Johnny Rockets, The Villages

