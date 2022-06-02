News 6 viewers reveal best place for burgers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – On National Burger Day, News 6 viewers were asked where they go to get a great burger.
And while many people said their own grill, a few places got repeat votes to top this list.
Teak was mentioned by several people as having great burgers. There’s a location in Maitland and Orlando.
Mary’s Kountry Kitchen in Tavares snagged a few votes.
Ford’s Garage was also mentioned by a few people. There are locations all over Florida including Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Lakeland and Orlando.
BurgerTen in Daytona Beach was a favorite of a couple of people.
These restaurants were also mentioned once:
- Junior Colombian Burger, located on South Kirkman Road, South Trail Circle and Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando.
- House of Blues at Disney Springs
- The Burger Place in downtown Melbourne
- Tobias Burgers and Brews at Rosen Shingle Creek
- Phil’s Grill in Orlando
- Mason Jar Provisions in Orlando
- Adler’s in Davenport
- Crooked Spoon Gastropub in Clermont
Top 10 places to get burgers, according to Trip Advisor:
- Shake Shack
- Five Guys
- Beth’s Burger Bar, Orlando
- BurgerFi
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Orlando
- Hard Rock Café, Orlando
- D-Luxe Burger, Orlando
- The Whiskey, Orlando
- Johnny Rockets, The Villages