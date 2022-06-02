News 6 viewers reveal best place for burgers in Central Florida

Which junk food do you wish was healthy?

ORLANDO, Fla. – On National Burger Day, News 6 viewers were asked where they go to get a great burger.

And while many people said their own grill, a few places got repeat votes to top this list.

Teak was mentioned by several people as having great burgers. There’s a location in Maitland and Orlando.

Mary’s Kountry Kitchen in Tavares snagged a few votes.

Ford’s Garage was also mentioned by a few people. There are locations all over Florida including Daytona Beach, Kissimmee, Lakeland and Orlando.

BurgerTen in Daytona Beach was a favorite of a couple of people.

These restaurants were also mentioned once:

Junior Colombian Burger, located on South Kirkman Road, South Trail Circle and Lee Vista Boulevard in Orlando.

House of Blues at Disney Springs

The Burger Place in downtown Melbourne

Tobias Burgers and Brews at Rosen Shingle Creek

Phil’s Grill in Orlando

Mason Jar Provisions in Orlando

Adler’s in Davenport

Crooked Spoon Gastropub in Clermont

