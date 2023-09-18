Space Coast Pridefest returning to Melbourne. Here’s what to know

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The 2023 Space Coast Festival + Parade is returning to downtown Melbourne for the second year.

The day gets started on Saturday with the parade, which crosses Strawbridge Avenue and heads east on East New Haven Avenue. After the parade, the festival continues until 6 p.m.

Event officials have have created an app that users can download to get the day’s full schedule that includes maps and other information.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

According to their website, “Space Coast Pride is a wholly volunteer-managed non-partisan, tax-exempt, not-for-profit corporation that organizes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Pride events throughout the Space Coast of East Central Florida.”

Officials said their most recent festival and parade was held in the Eau Gallie Arts District in 2019 and had over 170 vendors, two stages and over 12,000 attendees.

This year’s festivities kicked off in June with the Rainbow Run 5k and will conclude with the main event, the Pridefest and Parade, on Sept. 23.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: