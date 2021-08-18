CDC ups forecast for COVID hospitalizations, deaths for next few weeks

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.
The agency now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.
So far, there have been more than 623,000 deaths in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic.
According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases among children are also increasing.
Health experts had hoped to get a threshold of the population vaccinated in for the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise.