CDC ups forecast for COVID hospitalizations, deaths for next few weeks

Agency believes 664,000 coronavirus deaths in U.S. will be reported by Sept. 11

Ventilators sit beside each of the five intensive care beds that are part of the 32-bed Samaritan's Purse Emergency Field Hospital set up in one of the University of Mississippi Medical Center's parking garages, Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Jackson, Miss. The field hospital joins a 20-bed field hospital and monoclonal antibody clinic opened by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services at UMMC in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) (Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is upping its forecast for COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths.

The agency now believes up to 664,000 deaths will be reported by Sept. 11.

So far, there have been more than 623,000 deaths in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases among children are also increasing.

Health experts had hoped to get a threshold of the population vaccinated in for the new school year, but only 50.9% of the population is fully vaccinated and cases are once again on the rise.

