Juneteenth Community Conversation

88ºF
9 minutes ago
In honor of Juneteenth and as a result of recent protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, News 6 is hosting Real Talk: A Candid Conversation on Race Relations.
1 hour ago
The death of George Floyd, a black man whose final moments were spent with a white officer’s knee pinned to his neck, has sparked oftentimes uncomfortable but much-needed...
State Sen. Randolph Bracy wants Juneteenth to be a holiday in Florida.
Juneteenth, which takes place June 19 each year, is the name for the date in 1865 when Union soldiers freed the remaining slaves in Texas, enforcing the Emancipation Proc...
Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the day in 1865 that all enslaved black people learned they had been freed from bondage, is often celebrated by families across the na...
3 hours ago
This Friday is June 19 also known as Juneteenth, the date that signifies the end of slavery in America. It’s also known as “Freedom Day” or “Black Independence Day.”
5 hours ago
In response to the recent protests surrounding the death of George Floyd, The Florida Police Chiefs Association has announced a new subcommittee dedicated to the topic of...
17 hours ago
On Election Day a century ago, a white mob swept through a tiny Florida citrus town.
Miles Mulrain said the fight toward freedom for black people is far from over.
1 day ago
The cry for change and the demand for answers has been loud and clear since George Floyd’s death late last month that ignited protests across the country.
An Apopka teen is organizing a peaceful protest on Juneteenth, saying it's an important day in U.S. history and especially during this time in the nation.
The Atlanta officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged.
2 days ago
A Florida protester whose bruised, bloody face made national news after she was shot with a rubber bullet by police says she wants to meet with police to talk about refor...
3 days ago
George Floyd’s death has impacted the country and the world. The video showing the Minneapolis officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck until he stopped breathing is heartbreakin...
Duty to intervene policies require deputies to step in if another law enforcement officer is using excessive us of force.