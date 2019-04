10 events for you to enjoy this weekend around Orlando area

ORLANDO, Fla. - If you don't already have plans this weekend, consider one of these events around Central Florida.

Saturday

Mount Dora Blueberry Festival

April 27 and 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Donnelly Park

Mount Dora



Apopka Art and Foliage Festival

April 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 27, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kitland Nelson Park

Apopka



Earthfest

April 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lake Concord Park

Casselberry



Annual Florida Puerto Rican Parade & Festival

April 27, 11 a.m.

Orange Avenue & Concord Street

Downtown Orlando



Cocoa Beach Uncorked Food and Wine Festival

April 27 and 28

Alan Shepard Park

Cocoa Beach



Sunday

Earth & Arbor Day in Maitland

April 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

710 Lake Lily Drive

Maitland



Orlando Science Center Superpower Dog Day

April 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

777 E. Princeton Street

Orlando



CAFA Caribbean Fusion Festival

April 28, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kissimmee Lakefront Park

Kissimmee



Avalon Park Food Truck Bazaar

April 28, 5 to 8 p.m.

Avalon Park



Family Movie Night at Old Town

April 28, 7 p.m.

5770 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway

Kissimmee

Watch “Clueless.”

