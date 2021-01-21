FBI arrests another Florida man in US Capitol siege

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump stand outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FBI has arrested a North Florida man on two federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol.

Court records released Thursday show Bradley Weeks is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

An FBI statement said that several people tipped agents about video Weeks had posted on his Facebook page about his participation in the Capitol insurrection. In one, he turned the camera to show his face while at the Capitol and detailed what he had done.

His arrest marks a handful of people from Florida who have been arrested in the two weeks since hundreds of pro-Trump supporters rushed the Capitol building with lawmakers inside certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win. Five died during the storming of the historic building, including one Capitol police officer.

Local arrests include Sanford firefighter Andrew Williams who was pictured inside the Capitol building during the large-scale riot, according to the FBI, and a Marion County man who was arrested twice.

On Wednesday, Proud Boys organizer Joseph Randall Biggs was arrested in Central Florida on charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building or grounds and violent and disorderly conduct.