Severe weather delays Valencia College FEMA vaccination site operations

ORLANDO, Fla. – Operations at the FEMA-backed vaccination site located at the Valencia College west campus have been delayed Sunday due to severe weather.

Officials said inclement weather has pushed back the start of its operations and they are asking the public to wait until severe weather clears out before showing up. Officials also said it would release updates “as decisions are made to safely open the site to the public.”

Most of Central Florida is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 4 p.m. as storms continue to move through the region. The severe thunderstorm watch has been canceled for Marion and Flagler counties. Many areas saw hail and heavy downpours as a storm system moved through just before 11 a.m.

The vaccination site typically runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily with it now offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The campus was selected as a federally supported site back in February 2021.

You can find a full list of state-supported vaccine sites and the vaccines offered at each by clicking here.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.