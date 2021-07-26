Partly Cloudy icon
Gunman stoned to death after shooting into crowd, killing 1, police say

Police say all people involved knew each other

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

File photo.

A suspected gunman was stoned to death by a group of people in Fort Worth after he allegedly killed one person and injured two others, police say.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood, Fox 4 news reported.

After shooting into the crowd, police said people gathered and threw gardening stones at the suspected gunman, killing him.

According to police, the people involved knew each other, but they don’t know what led to the shooting.

No other details have been released.

