Activists voice concern over proposed $15 million increase for Orange County Sheriff’s Office

A woman was found dead in a car in Apopka on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was found unresponsive in the 200 block of Ashville Street un Apopka after a shooting, deputies say.

[TRENDING: New data shows Florida averaging 10,500 cases per day | Man hit, run over several times on I-95 | State COVID-19 hospitalizations jump significantly ]

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to ClickOrlando.com for updates to this story.