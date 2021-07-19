Man wanted in sex crime targeted same home at least 3 times, Orange County deputies say

Man who broke into home, exposed himself wanted in at least 2 more cases, Orange deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man who deputies say forced his way into a home and exposed himself to someone inside is now wanted in at least two instances of voyeurism, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a man entered a home along the 5600 block of Astoria Place and exposed himself to a person inside the home. Deputies said the man grabbed at the victim but they were able to get away and call for help.

[TRENDING: Judge puts hold on lifting CDC’s no sail order | How Jeff Bezos will soar into space | ‘Virus not over us:’ COVID hospitalizations increase]

Ad

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was previously caught on video in December 2020 peering into a window at that home, watching someone inside. Investigators said the same man was reported peering into the same window two weeks later.

Deputies say this man exposed himself to someone on Astoria Place. (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

Records show detectives have been canvassing the area and said they have discovered other break-in attempts caught on surveillance video.

Investigators said they want people living in the area to report any suspicious activity to Crimeline at (800) 423-8477, no matter how insignificant it may seem.

Anyone who spots the man should call 911 immediately.