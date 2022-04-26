Dream job: Get paid $10,000 to be Chief Taco Tester

Get paid to eat tacos. Seriously, it’s a job.

The Chief Taco Officer for Favor Delivery, an on-demand delivery service in Texas, will get paid $10,000 to travel around the Lonestar state this summer, taste-testing tacos and telling people all about it.

Job perks include, obviously, lots of tacos along with other free food, accommodations and transportation in each city.

Not to mention massages and yoga classes plus free Favor Delivery for a year.

Besides being a taco-lover, anyone who applies has to live in Texas, be at least 21, and send in a short video explaining why they’re perfect for the gig.

“Taco” ‘bout a dream job.