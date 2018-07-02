5-year-old girl dies after being pulled from Orlando resort pool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 5-year-old girl pulled from a resort swimming pool Sunday afternoon has died, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The girl was in critical condition overnight Sunday after she was found in the Harbor Lakes Resort pool, according to Orange County officials.

Authorities said she was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

In a separate incident this weekend, a 7-year-old boy remains hospitalized after nearly drowning at the Orlando World Center Marriott pool, deputies said.

In neighboring Osceola County, a child drowned Saturday at the Mystic Dunes Resort in Celebration, according to authorities. Authorities attempted CPR on the boy until he was transported to Celebration Health, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office took to social media Monday to remind people of the dangers that the summer season of swimming brings.

"From homes to hotels, there are swimming pools everywhere in Central Florida," a Sheriff's Office Facebook post read with a link to pool safety tips. "This weekend, tragedy struck."

