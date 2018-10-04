Arrest warrant put out for family member of grandmother slain in Saturday shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies have issued an arrest warrant for the family member of a grandmother who was shot to death in her home Saturday.

There is a $5,000 reward for any information about the location of Cory Steplight, 25, who deputies said is believed to be armed and dangerous. Deputies said Cory Steplight was involved in an argument with and subsequently shot at Billy Desrosiers, who has already been arrested.

On Monday, deputies said Desrosiers confessed to pulling up to the Steplights' home on 24th Street in Orlando and shooting into it, killing 83-year-old Ruby Steplight and injuring her 14-year-old granddaughter. Desrosiers said he was enraged after fighting both verbally and physically with Corey Steplight over money, according to authorities.

Deputies said that after the argument, Cory Steplight fired at the four people outside of the home, including Desrosiers, then fled the scene.

Then, Desrosiers said he walked into the home and "was about to kill Ruby Steplight's granddaughter, but decided she was too young to die and shot Ruby Steplight instead," according to his arrest report.

Ruby Steplight was pronounced dead at the scene. The 14-year-old girl suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Desrosiers has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm. Cory Steplight is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder. Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

