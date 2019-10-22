Chef honored at White House accused of attempted murder in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Three months after an aspiring Florida chef was honored at the White House, he's in an Orlando jail facing an attempted murder charge.

In July, Johnny Brummit was invited to speak during the one-year anniversary of the Trump administration's Pledge to America's Workers, which encourages companies to provide education and training to their workers.

Orange County sheriff's officials said Brummit, 20, became involved in dispute earlier this month between a girlfriend and a bus station security officer. The couple left but returned with the woman's stepfather, who allegedly shot the guard several times, seriously injuring him, officials said.

Brummit has been working as a prep cook at Aloft Hotel. Now, he's being held without bond.

General manager Craig Leicester told the Orlando Sentinel the staff is "devastated" by Brummit's arrest.

A lawyer isn't listed on court records.

James E. Hird Jr. and Talia Greene-Stover were also arrested in connection with the shooting.

