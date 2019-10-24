Deputies: Second arrest made in armed robbery that led to Mount Dora search

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A second arrest has been made in connection with an armed robbery at an Italian restaurant that led to an extensive search in Mount Dora.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that on the night of Oct. 14, two masked men held two employees at Vincent's Italian Restaurant at gunpoint and stole cash.

During that investigation, deputies said they followed a vehicle that evaded arrest and then crashed in Mount Dora. A woman was arrested near the vehicle but the driver, later identified as Charles Anthony Gunn, remained on the lam for several hours until he was taken into custody the evening of Oct. 15, according to authorities.

Deputies said after his arrest that they were still seeking another person in connection with the armed robbery.

Records show a second suspect was booked into the Orange County Jail on Tuesday.

According to a report, Gunn and Anthony Sweet broke into the restaurant brandishing a rifle in one hand and a smaller gun in the other hand, and told the two employees to give them the money or they would "blow their (expletive) brains out."

One employee went to the register with one of the men, but the register only contained loose change while the other employee went to safe with the other man, who took about $1,000 from it, records show.

Deputies said one of the victim's recognized Sweet's voice and he said he was positive it was his cousin, whom he'd seen less than a week earlier. He also heard Sweet tell Gunn, "Johnson, don't hurt him I know him," according to authorities.

The second victim said she was sure Sweet was involved because he has a very distinct walk, "like a bulldog," the report said.

The woman's brother came to the scene as deputies were investigating, and when he saw the video, he said he knew the other man was Gunn because Gunn is the man's wife's nephew and they've known each other for about 17 years, records show.

Deputies said the surveillance video showed a silver Pontiac that Gunn was driving earlier in the week when he arrived at a family barbecue.

Sweet and Gunn both face armed robbery charges.

