Sheriff: 5-year-old child drowns in residential Florida pool

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 5-year-old Florida child who had been reported missing drowned in a residential pool, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a call was received about 8 a.m. Saturday about a young boy missing in Pompano Beach.

[TRENDING: Tracking Elsa | Where to see fireworks at Central Florida theme parks | DeSantis declares state of emergency for some counties ahead of storm ]

Shortly after that, callers to the sheriff's office reported that a child had drowned in a pool in the same neighborhood.

Ad

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the boy’s death.