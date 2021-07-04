Cloudy icon
Florida

Sheriff: 5-year-old child drowns in residential Florida pool

Child was reported missing, deputies say

Associated Press

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 5-year-old Florida child who had been reported missing drowned in a residential pool, authorities said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release that a call was received about 8 a.m. Saturday about a young boy missing in Pompano Beach.

Shortly after that, callers to the sheriff's office reported that a child had drowned in a pool in the same neighborhood.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing into the circumstances of the boy’s death.

