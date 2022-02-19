Worker run over, killed outside of Brandon Publix by street sweeper he drove, troopers say

BRANDON, Fla. – A worker driving a street sweeper in the parking lot of a Publix in Brandon, Florida, died Friday night after a crash sent him flying out of the sweeper truck and into its path as it kept moving forward, running over him.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 57-year-old Thonotosassa man was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the other car suffered serious injuries, troopers said.

The truck operator had left the parking area to make a U-turn and get back into the lot, according to a news release. The sweeper truck traveled into the path of another car which crashed against its side, officials said.

The worker was ejected, run over by the sweeper and pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.