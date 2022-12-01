Video shows brazen thief hauling dozens of purses, more out of Florida store

HIALEAH, Fla. – A photo of a bold criminal hauling a boatload of purses out of the Burlington store in Hialeah has gone viral.

If people thought that picture was bizarre, just wait until they see the video that was released by Hialeah police on Wednesday, News 6 partner WPLG reports.

Officers very much want to locate this culprit.

The video shows the man loading up on items in the store, a total of $5,000 worth of goods.

It goes everywhere, his arms, hands, down his pants, basically anywhere he could find room.

At one point he is just stuffing the merchandise into a blanket that he appears to tie up.

The crook certainly puts in a lot of effort.

“He’s doing holiday shopping on the store’s dime and this is something we won’t tolerate,” Hialeah police Sgt. Jose Torres said. “The Hialeah police department is actively working to stop these types of crimes.”

The incident happened on Black Friday but wasn’t reported until Tuesday.

Anyone with information or who thinks they recognize the man in the video is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

Hialeah police are hoping to get the man off the streets as soon as possible.