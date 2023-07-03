Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a 12-year-old girl who was last seen just before 3 a.m. Monday and is possibly endangered, News 6 partner WJXT reports.

An Amber Alert has also been issued for the child.

Police said Fernanda Arias left her home near Beach Boulevard and Peach Drive in Jacksonville in a dark-colored vehicle, described as a two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler, possibly being driven by a man, JSO said.

Police haven’t been able to find her and because of her age and the circumstances, they are releasing her information to see if the public can help determine her whereabouts so police can make sure she’s safe.

Arias is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown, medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a white shirt.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Arias is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

