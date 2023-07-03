87º

BREAKING NEWS

Florida

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old Florida girl

Fernanda Arias left Jacksonville home in dark-colored vehicle

Brie Isom, Reporter

Tags: Missing, Florida, Jacksonville
Fernanda Arias was reported missing Monday (Provided by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a 12-year-old girl who was last seen just before 3 a.m. Monday and is possibly endangered, News 6 partner WJXT reports.

An Amber Alert has also been issued for the child.

Police said Fernanda Arias left her home near Beach Boulevard and Peach Drive in Jacksonville in a dark-colored vehicle, described as a two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler, possibly being driven by a man, JSO said.

Police haven’t been able to find her and because of her age and the circumstances, they are releasing her information to see if the public can help determine her whereabouts so police can make sure she’s safe.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Arias is described as being 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown, medium-length hair. She was last seen wearing dark pants and a white shirt.

Anyone having any information on the whereabouts of Arias is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Brie Isom joined the News4JAX team in January 2021 after spending three years covering news in South Bend, Indiana.

email

facebook

twitter