Ready for hunting season? Here are the dates for Florida hunters to nab their game

The 2023-2024 hunting season is set to kick off starting this week, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has announced the dates when hunters will be able to go out and nab their game.

The seasons will be broken up based on the type of game available to hunt and the type of weapon used to hunt, so dates may differ depending on those factors. The map listed below shows the different zones used during the hunting seasons for particular dates.

Florida Hunting Zone Map (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

As the map shows, Zone A encompasses much of South Florida; Zone B is spread across Polk, Sumter, south Lake, west Osceola and southwest Orange counties; Zone C makes up most of Central Florida and North Florida; and Zone D is set up in Northwest Florida.

ANTLERED DEER

In Florida, each Zone is separated into different sections for deer hunting. A map designating the different sections is provided below.

Deer Management Unit Map (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

In most areas of Florida, all antlered deer that are hunted must have an antler with at least three points, with each point measuring at least an inch long, FWC officials explain. Alternatively, the deer may have a main beam length of at least 10 inches.

However, sections A1, A2, C3 and D1 require an antler with at least two points, with each point measuring at least an inch long.

Antler Examples (Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

In addition, Florida hosts a youth deer hunt weekend in each of the four Zones, during which those 15 years of age and younger can harvest any deer except spotted fawn, according to FWC. However, the youths must be supervised by an adult, though the youths don’t need a hunting license to be able to hunt during this time.

The daily bag limit is two deer, with a possession limit of four deer and an annual bag limit of five deer — of which only two may be antlerless. However, youth hunters are only allowed one deer for the youth hunt weekend, which counts toward the youth’s annual statewide bag limit.

Scroll down to find the relevant dates for Florida’s antlered deer hunting season.

Season Type Zone Starting Date Ending Date Archery Season A July 29 Aug. 27 B Oct. 14 Nov. 12 C Sept. 16 Oct. 15 D Oct. 21 Nov. 22 Crossbow Season A July 29 Sept. 1 B Oct. 14 Nov. 17 C Sept. 16 Oct. 20 D Oct. 21 Nov. 22 D Nov. 27 Dec. 1 Muzzleloading Gun Season A Sept. 2 Sept. 15 B Nov. 18 Dec. 1 C Oct. 21 Nov. 3 D Dec. 2 Dec. 8 D Feb. 19 Feb. 25 General Gun Season A Sept. 16 Oct. 15 A Nov. 18 Jan. 7 B Dec. 2 Feb. 18 C Nov. 4 Jan. 21 D Nov. 23 Nov. 26 D Dec. 9 Feb. 18 Youth Deer Hunt Weekend A Sept. 9 Sept. 10 B Nov. 25 Nov. 26 C Oct. 28 Oct. 29 D Dec. 2 Dec. 3

ANTLERLESS DEER

“Antlerless deer” refer to those without antlers or which have antlers less than 5 inches long. Like antlered deer, there are different hunting times depending on zones and sections.

To find out which section you live in, click here.

Scroll down to find the relevant dates for Florida’s antlerless deer hunting season.

Season Type Zone Starting Date Ending Date Archery Season A2 July 29 Aug. 6 A3 July 29 Aug. 13 B Oct. 14 Nov. 12 C Sept. 16 Oct. 15 D Oct. 21 Nov. 22 Crossbow Season A2 July 29 Aug. 6 A3 July 29 Aug. 13 B Oct. 14 Nov. 12 C Sept. 16 Oct. 15 D Oct. 21 Nov. 22 Muzzleloading Gun Season C5 Oct. 21 Oct. 22 D2 Dec. 2 Dec. 3 General Gun Season A2 Nov. 18 Nov. 19 A3 Nov. 18 Nov. 21 B Dec. 29 Dec. 31 C1/C4/C6 Nov. 17 Nov. 20 C2/C3 Nov. 17 Nov. 19 C5 Nov. 4 Nov. 5 C5 Nov. 18 Nov. 19 D1 Nov. 25 Nov. 26 D1 Dec. 30 Dec. 31 D2 Nov. 25 Nov. 26 D2 Dec. 16 Dec. 17 D2 Dec. 30 Dec. 31 Youth Deer Hunt Weekend A2/A3 Sept. 9 Sept. 10 B Nov. 25 Nov. 26 C Oct. 28 Oct. 29 D Dec. 2 Dec. 3

TURKEYS

Much like deer season, turkey season has youth hunting weekends in the spring for those ages 15 and younger. For more information on that program, click here.

Turkey season is also divided into spring and fall. During the Fall Turkey Season and Spring Turkey Season, hunters may use shotguns, rifles, pre-charged pneumatic air guns, pistols, muzzleloaders, crossbows or bows.

The daily bag limit is two turkeys, and the seasonal limit is two turkeys for all spring seasons.

Scroll down to find the relevant dates for Florida’s turkey hunting season.

Season Type Zone Starting Date Ending Date Archery Season A July 29 Aug. 27 B Oct. 14 Nov. 12 C Sept. 16 Oct. 15 D Oct. 21 Nov. 22 Crossbow Season A July 29 Sept. 1 B Oct. 14 Nov. 17 C Sept. 16 Oct. 20 D Oct. 21 Nov. 22 D Nov. 27 Dec. 1 Muzzleloading Gun Season A Sept. 2 Sept. 15 B Nov. 18 Dec. 1 C Oct. 21 Nov. 3 D Dec. 2 Dec. 8 Fall Turkey Season A Oct. 9 Oct. 15 A Nov. 18 Jan. 7 B Dec. 2 Jan. 28 C Nov. 4 Dec. 31 D Nov. 23 Nov. 26 D Dec. 9 Jan. 14 Spring Turkey Season North of State Road 70 March 9 March 10 South of State Road 70 Feb. 24 Feb. 25 Youth Turkey Hunt Weekend North of State Road 70 March 9 March 10 South of State Road 70 Feb. 24 Feb. 25

GRAY SQUIRRELS AND QUAIL

Gray squirrel season runs statewide from Oct. 14 - March 3. Meanwhile, quail season runs from Nov. 11 - March 3.

During that time, rifles, shotguns, pistols, muzzleloaders, air guns, crossbows and bows may be used. According to FWC officials, gray squirrels and quail may also be taken during archery, crossbow and muzzleloading gun seasons using the respective methods of take.

The daily bag limit for gray squirrels and quail is 12, and the possession limit caps at 24 for both.

BOBCATS AND OTTERS

Bobcat season runs statewide from Dec. 1 - March 31. Otter season runs simultaneously from Dec. 1 - March 1.

Bobcats and otters may be taken by rifle, shotgun, pistol, muzzleloader, air gun, crossbow or bow, FWC officials reported.

Unlike other game, there is no bag limit on bobcats and otters.

OTHER ANIMALS

Other animals available to hunt are rabbits, wild hogs, raccoons, opossums, skunks, nutria, beaver and coyotes.

These game may be taken year-round using a rifle, shotgun, pistol, muzzleloader, air gun, crossbow or bow.

There is a daily bag limit of 12 for rabbits, and possession limits cap out at 24. However, there are no limits placed on the other species.

To obtain necessary hunting, fishing and captive wildlife licenses or permits, visit FWC’s website by clicking here. For additional information on Florida’s 2023-2024 hunting season, click here.