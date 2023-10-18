74º
CRAZY VIDEO: Car flies into Florida canal at 80 mph

Driver had to be cut out of car

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – A speeding car went airborne into a Florida canal, and it was all caught on camera, News 6 partner WPLG reports.

Cape Coral Police said witnesses saw a Dodge Challenger racing a Mercedes at speeds of nearly 80 miles per hour on Sunday.

“My husband happened to be outside smoking. And next thing I know, he’s taken off down the street,” said a neighbor.

Witnesses said the driver of the Challenger tried to stop too late, ran over a palm tree and surveillance cameras were rolling when it went airborne into a canal.

A neighbor said a man jumped into the canal because the driver had to be cut out of the car and several other neighbors came out to help.

No one was seriously injured.

There’s no word whether the driver will face any charges.

