Help wanted: Orlando ironworkers recruiting next generation

ORLANDO, Fla. – Ironworkers Local 808 in Orlando has launched a recruiting blitz to bring in “unrepresented” journeymen and offer paid apprenticeships for the next generation of skilled welders.

Bobby Knost, the union’s veteran business manager, told News 6 the average age of more than half of the union’s 900 skilled journeymen is 45.

“The (apprenticeships are) great and they always will be,” Knost said. ”But the apprentice(ship) takes four years and we don’t have four years.”

According to Career Explorer, the projected job growth for ironworkers across the U.S. is just under 13%.

The findings, based on data collected from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, suggest the nation will need 16,500 ironworkers, “based on 9,000 additional ironworkers, and the retirement of 7,500 existing ironworkers.”

According to the bureau, there are an estimated 70,200 ironworkers in the U.S.

Knost said he wants to bring in “unrepresented” journeymen to fill the gap in anticipation of new projects, including Universal Studios’ Delta, Orlando International Airport and expansion on the Space Coast.

“The more contractors you have, the more work you are awarded and that’s how we grow,” Knost said, “Our worker is making $27.25 in their pocket and then $16 an hour in benefits.”

While the salary is good, the work is hard and there seems to be a growing concern that the social media generation is not attracted to the life of an ironworker.

Jason Giguere, 43, has been with the local Ironworkers union for 10 years. He is convinced the life of the skilled trade worker is a tough sell.

“The generation today, they’re more gamers. TikTok videos and stuff like that like,” Giguere said, “The people that actually come out here and work in the field are a dying breed.”

Daniel Alderinger, a third generation union man, said the union work has provided a paycheck and security for his family including medical insurance, pension and an annuity but in his view, that may not be enough for Gen Xers and beyond.

“For a long time in this country, we put the trades on the back burner,” he said. “The average age of the tradesman is kind of creeping up and up and up.”

Federal statistics show an estimated 3,710 ironworkers employed in Florida with an average annual salary of $47,380.

“It’s not a 9-5 job, it’s more of a lifestyle kind of thing,” Aldinger said, “If you’re willing to work and not afraid of heights, it’s definitely something to look into.”

Knost said the most compelling part of the union job is you can work anywhere in the country once you have union certification.

“Everything you see, any infrastructure, every skeleton bridge, and skyscraper starts with us,” Knost said. “The work is there.”

If you are interested in an apprentice program or you have skills and want to join the union just go to Ironworkers808.com.

