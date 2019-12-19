License plate readers help UCF police ID suspect in computer store burglary

ORLANDO, Fla. – University of Central Florida police say license plate readers helped them identify the ringleader in an on-campus burglary during which more than $20,000 worth of electronics was stolen.

The crime happened at about 1:55 a.m. July 14 at the Technology Product Center in the Technology Commons II building.

Police said four suspects, including Noah Jones, threw bricks at the glass windows so they could get inside the store then stole laptops, iPads and more.

Thanks to our license plate readers (LPRs), the ringleader in a break-in of UCF’s computer store in July that resulted in the theft of $21,000 worth of electronics has been arrested.



Noah Kalif Jones, 24, was picked up on a warrant arrest by @FSUPolice Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/6RmhD4ols1 — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) December 19, 2019

On-campus license plate readers captured a rented Chevrolet Malibu and a rented Dodge Challenger in the area at the time of the burglary that were later identified as the getaway vehicles, according to the report.

The Dodge Challenger was later returned to a rental facility and an anonymous tip led officers to find the Malibu at an Orlando apartment complex where Jones was living, records show.

Clothing found in the vehicle matched the clothing the suspects were wearing during the burglary and tests confirmed Jones’ DNA was on the clothing, police said.

Authorities said Jones, 24, was arrested Tuesday by the Florida State University Police Department.

“We believe Jones was scouting out FSU’s facilities looking to commit similar crimes. Jones is just one member of a group responsible for electronics thefts across the state that are being investigated by about a dozen agencies," UCF police said.

Jones is facing charges of burglary, grand theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief.