Pets now can ride along with new ride-share services in Orlando, Daytona Beach

ORLANDO, Fla. – For a fee, Uber customers can now bring their non-service animals along on their rideshare journey.

Uber Pet officially launched for Orlando customers Tuesday. it’s the second Florida city to pilot the pet-friendly ride-share option. The service was first offered in Tampa last year.

Uber says there will now be an in-app option that customers can choose, and the service will pair the rider with a driver who will allow pets in their vehicle. The added option will add a $5 charge on top of the ride fare.

The company said the program is meant to give customers peace of mind, knowing they can safely let their driver know they will be bringing a pet along.

According to a news release, drivers who opt out of the Uber Pet program will still be required to accept service animals on trips.

Volusia County riders will also have an exclusive ride-share service that caters to pet owners.

Launching Feb. 12, Paxi will provide on-demand transportation for owners and their pets when they can’t find it elsewhere.

Servicing Daytona Beach residents, Paxi will also create 40 new jobs in the area.

Paxi is a program launched by Volusia County Business Incubator, partnering with the University of Central Florida’s Business Incubation Program.

For more information on Uber Pet, visit their website here.

For more information on Paxi, visit their website here.