’Clueless’ star Alicia Silverstone heading to MegaCon

ORLANDO, Fla – American actress Alicia Silverstone is set to make appearances at MegaCon this year.

The 43-year-old is best known for her playing Cher in the movie “Clueless.”

She also starred in “Batman and Robin," the 1999 film “Blast from the Past” and most recently the TV series “The Baby-Sitters Club.”

According to the MegaCon’s website, Silverstone will be making appearances at the convention on April 18.

She will be available for autographs and photo ops.

She joins a long list of other celebrities set to appear including “Mummy” star Brendan Fraser, “Saved by the Bell” stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley and ”The Addams Family" star Christina Ricci.

Along with the celebrity appearances, the convention will also have a number of panels, workshops and shops for fans to enjoy.

Tickets are on sale now.