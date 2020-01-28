Attention Dunder Mifflin: 'Office’ cast members set to visit MegaCon Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Fans of the hit series “The Office” are getting a real treat at this year’s MegaCon event.

Five members of the show will be making stops at the convention to attend panels, sign autographs and pose for photos, Leaders announced Tuesday.

Fans will get to meet stars Oscar Nuñez (known as Oscar in the show), Creed Bratton (Creed), Kate Flannery (Meredith), Leslie Baker (Stanley) and Brian Baumgartner (Kevin).

Appearance times are currently only listed for Kate Flannery.

“The Office” first aired on NBC back in 2005 and had 9 seasons before it concluded in 2013.

Other celebrities scheduled to appear at this year’s convention include “Mummy” star Brendan Fraser, “Saved by the Bell” stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, Star Trek star Levar Burton, “Mandalorian” star Giancarlo Esposito, Aladdin star Mena Massoud, “Star Wars” actor Joonas Suotamo, Weird Al Yankovic and “Lord of the Rings” stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan.

Tickets are on sale now.