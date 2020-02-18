Body of Under Armour shooting suspect positively identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – The body of the man accused of fatally shooting a manager at Under Armour at International Premium Outlets has been positively identified days after it was found in Fort Pierce, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Daniel Everett, 46, was found dead in his vehicle Friday from a self-inflicted injury, records show. Authorities said at the time that they believed it was him but they needed to make a positive identification to be sure.

Before Friday, Everett had been wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Eunice Maria Vasquez on Feb. 10.

Police said Everett was fired from Under Armour hours before the shooting and came back to the store to target employees he believed were responsible for his termination.

Everett was listed as on the run after the shooting with even the U.S. Marshals searching for him. His Kia was spotted in St. Lucie County at about 9:45 p.m. Monday and it’s believed that he never left the area after that.

Authorities said his body was likely in his Sorento for a few days before a jogger spotted it Friday.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon described the situation as tragic and a loss for everyone involved. He said Everett’s daughter and wife of 20 years are both devastated.

“This is gonna haunt them for a very long time,” he said.

Vasquez’s family described her as a sweet, caring person who was dedicated to her job.

“She had such a big heart. She always put everyone in front of her own self,” said the victim’s brother, Ruben Vasquez. “It’s like a dream. It’s still a hard pill to swallow right now.”