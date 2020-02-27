Arrest made after missing Titusville woman found dead in trunk of car

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A woman wanted in connection with the case of a missing Titusville woman who was found dead in the trunk of a vehicle in Tennessee has turned herself in to police, authorities said Thursday morning.

Courtney Dawn Gibson, 27, was arrested in connection with the death of Anna Primavere, 36, Titusville police said. Gibson was named a suspect in the case Wednesday and turned herself in to authorities in Lebanon, Tennessee, police said.

According to police, Gibson was a babysitter hired by the landlord at 4005 Trinidad Avenue, which is where Primavere was renting a room.

Police said Gibson was captured on video driving away from the house Saturday morning with a mattress on the roof of her Red Kia Forte. Officers said the mattress fell off Gibson’s car and she burned it on the side of the road.

Investigators said an initial search of Primavere’s room “revealed alarming circumstances and physical evidence that she may have been harmed.”

Police said investigators in Tennessee were able to find Gibson at her parent’s home, but she refused to cooperate with the investigation and would not let authorities search her vehicle. Titusville police said they worked with Lebanon Police to get a search warrant for the vehicle.

Officers said Primavere was likely killed in a violent manner in the home Friday night.

While police were investigating Primavere’s disappearance, they arrested a man in an unrelated child abuse case after officers said they found a bruised, filthy child eating dirt at the Trinidad Avenue home.

The suspect in the Anna M. Primavere homicide, COURTNEY DAWN GIBSON, has turned herself into authorities in Lebanon, Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/8qUqzAtdRE — Titusville Police FL (@TitusvillePD) February 27, 2020

