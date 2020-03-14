Governor Ron DeSantis suggests limiting domestic travel amid coronavirus concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – President Donald Trump has announced that the United States will broaden its European travel ban, adding Britain and Ireland to its list, and during a news conference Saturday afternoon, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expressed his support for a domestic travel ban as well.

"When you constantly have it being brought in, it makes things more difficult," he said. "I think the administration needs to look at domestic flights from certain areas that have outbreaks."

Specifically, DeSantis pointed to New York, but admitted his office is unable to enact such a policy.

"I'm speaking with the administration and I'm concerned with domestic flights, but if someone wants to get in their car and come to Florida, it's going to be hard for us to seal off the state."

President Trump and Vice President Pence announced they are also considering some domestic travel restrictions.

"If you don't have to travel, I wouldn't do it," the President said.

The current restrictions do not apply to U.S. citizens, green card holders or their immediate family, but airport leaders previously said the travel ban ordered by the president could affect 92 inbound flights at Orlando International Airport, including ones from Delta, Icelandair, Lufthansa, and Norwegian Airlines.

After adding the U.K and Ireland, airport leaders now suggest the number of affected flights could double.

But that's not the only problem plaguing Orlando International Airport.

CEO of Orlando International Airport Phil Brown said airport officials are expecting Monday to be the beginning of a big drop in passengers. Brown said the lion’s share of people who pass through the airport are usually heading to theme parks, many of which recently announced plans to close until at least the end of the month.

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health announced 25 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

