Blood centers notice drop in blood supply amid coronavirus spread

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Blood Centers in Florida have noticed a drop in blood supply amid the coronavirus spread.

“The blood supply can’t be taken for granted,” Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications and Public Relations for OneBlood Susan Forbes said.

Forbes said there have been 400 cancellations of blood drives and 8,000 units of blood uncollected.

“This is not something that can wait,” Fobes said.

Forbes was one of the speakers at the Orange County coronavirus update on Saturday.

She said all blood types are needed.

Forbes asked for any eligible blood donor to visit a donor center or blood drive.

The OneBlood site allows you to search donor centers in your area, you can find the site at this link.

She asked if a business is still open, they can apply to be a host of a blood drive.

Any business interested in hosting a blood drive can click this link.

On Saturday, the Florida Department of Health announced 25 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

