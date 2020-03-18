News 6 reporters, photographers work from home amid coronavirus spread

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 and ClickOrlando have tackled social distancing as a way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the newsroom.

Right now, reporters, photographers, writers and others are working remotely from home to bring you the latest information both on News 6 and on ClickOrlando.

Reporters

News 6 and ClickOrlando reporters are headquartered at their homes, and they are dialing into video conferences several times a day with staff members to share ideas and plan coverage.

Photographers

When reporters are assigned their stories, they meet photographers who have taken their news vehicles home with them, in the field.

Photographers are tasked with wiping down their equipment daily to make sure they are disinfected.

In the field, both photographers and reporters practice social distancing with their interviews and while working together.

Together, the reporter and photographer assemble their stories in the field, and, ideally, do not step foot in the newsroom or the station.

News 6's Erik Sandoval works from home amid the spread of the coronavirus. (WKMG)

Sales Staff

The sales staff at News 6 and Clickorlando are also working out of home and conducting video conferences to accomplish their tasks.

WKMG management said the goal is to reduce the number of people and possible contaminants coming into the building, reducing possible infections.

Though not everyone at News 6 can work from home to provide you the facts you need, we want to know how you’re working hard to make sure your job’s tasks are accomplished.

Send us what working from home looks like to you using this link.

