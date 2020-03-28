Beach-goers confused as Brevard beaches closed in parts of the county

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Beach-goers laid out in the sun along stretches of the beach in Brevard County where the beach had not been shut down.

A day after announcing Brevard County beaches would be closed during the day this weekend to limit group gatherings and the spread of COVID-19, the decision has been reversed, meaning beaches will remain open.

MORE: Florida coronavirus cases surge to 3,763 overnight | 11-month-old tests positive for COVID-19, Orange County mayor says

A local policy group made the decision Friday afternoon, a few hours after commissioners voted that if the beaches were to be closed, there would be no punishment for anyone who violated the rule.

Although beaches will remain open in unincorporated Brevard County for the time being, all beachside parking access and beachside parks remain closed.

Leaders in Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach, Indian Harbour Beach, and Melbourne beach have issued beach restrictions of their own, including closing off beach access from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. this weekend.

News 6 watched Saturday afternoon as rangers and Cocoa Beach officers moved people lounging by the ocean to the north of Harding Avenue, outside their jurisdiction.

Beachgoers are still asked to practice social distancing of at least 6 feet and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

However, anyone who visits the Space Coast may have trouble finding a place to stay.

On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a two-week freeze on new vacation rentals.

The suspension will “stem the flow of people illegally bucking stay-at-home orders from New York and other hot spot areas and flooding the state,” according to State Rep. Randy Fine.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.