Here’s everything you can now do at Volusia beaches during coronavirus pandemic

VOLUSIA BEACHES, Fla. – Volusia County officials are allowing residents to once again visit area beaches, but only for certain exercise-related activities, according to officials.

Officials in Volusia County said Saturday that the beaches remain “closed,” however, “in an effort to provide an outlet for physical exercise, Volusia County has issued the Fifth Directive of Emergency Measures relaxing the prohibition of certain exercise-related activities on the beach.”

According to a news release, beach areas are closed to all activities except walking, jogging, biking, fishing, surfing and swimming.

Sunbathing, sitting in chairs, organized sports, or laying on blankets, and grouping of persons is not permitted, according to a news release. Public parking at beaches will stay closed.

Beachgoers will have to practice social distancing and keep a minimum of 6-foot space between others, officials said.

According to officials, when activities on the beach are complete, beachgoers are required to leave.

“We are facing real dangers in this community and in our nation,” said County Manager George Recktenwald. “Volusia County will continue to monitor the situation and make the best decisions for the safety of our citizens.”

Earlier this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a statewide stay-at-home order, prompting Volusia authorities to fully close their beaches.

Brevard County announced earlier in the week that their beaches would stay open for physical activity.

The county has closed all beachside parks and beachside public parking access. Spoil islands and sand bars throughout the county are also off-limits for social gatherings.

All beach parking in Indian Harbor Beach is restricted and beach activities are limited to walking, jogging and fishing, officials said.

