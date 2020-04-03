Brevard County beaches remain open with heightened restrictions amid COVID-19 pandemic

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As much of Central Florida shutters to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Brevard County’s beaches remain open with heightened restrictions, according to county officials.

A news release sent Friday said all beachgoers are being asked to socially distance themselves from other visitors and to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. The county has closed all beachside parks and beachside public parking access. Spoil islands and sand bars throughout the county are also off limits for social gatherings.

Beach activities at Cape Canaveral are limited to participating in recreational activities like walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running or swimming, according to a news release.

All beaches in the Cocoa Beach and Satellite Beach areas are closed to all activities except walking, jogging, biking, fishing, surfing and swimming. Sunbathing, sitting in chairs, organized sports, or laying on blankets, and grouping of persons is not permitted, according to a news release. The beach public parking will stay closed.

All beach parking in Indian Harbor Beach is restricted and beach activities are limited to walking, jogging and fishing, officials said.

Indialantic beaches, boardwalks and crossovers are closed to congregating, gathering and sunbathing, but open for residents wanting to fish, walk and run, according to a news release.

At last check, Brevard County had 51 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to state health officials. More than 9,500 cases and 163 deaths have been reported statewide.

