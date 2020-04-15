Florida Polytechnic University announces new commencement date for spring graduates

LAKELAND, Fla. – Spring graduates of Florida Polytechnic University whose commencement ceremonies were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic will get a chance to walk the stage later this year, according to school officials.

University officials announced Wednesday that a special commencement ceremony to recognize spring graduates will be held Dec. 18 at the RP Funding Center, located at 701 W. Lime St. in Lakeland.

The university’s president said school officials want to make sure the roughly 200 students who are on track to complete their undergraduate or graduate studies this spring are recognized for their hard work and dedication, especially throughout the difficulties brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We want to make sure our graduates have the opportunity to celebrate this major milestone with their friends and family,” Randy K. Avent said. “These students are resilient in the way they’ve adapted to every challenge, and we want them to know that the current situation does not take away from their accomplishments.”

The ceremony was initially set to take place May 3 but the pandemic has forced Florida universities to move to online instruction for the rest of the semester and cancel in-person commencements and other events due to guidance from the White House coronavirus task force urging people to avoid large gatherings.

