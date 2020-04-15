Orlando man paints signs to show support for health care workers during coronavirus pandemic

ORLANDO, Fla. – Over the past couple weeks, doctors and nurses may have noticed signs of encouragement located outside Orlando-area hospitals.

Craig Sjoquist, the owner of 592sign, started painting signs as a way to share a little positivity with local health care professionals during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I got it at Advent Health, I got it at VA hospital then I realized there’s more hospitals out there,” he said. “These hospital workers, they’re going through hell and high water and they’re still out there. I just wanted to thank them. They’ve helped me in my lifetime through the years, why shouldn’t I do something like this?”

Sjoquist has been making the signs in between his regular job, making customs signs for area businesses. Much of his work lately has consisted of window painting for businesses trying to remind customers they are still open during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Vietnam veteran knows how important a simple “thank you” can be to those who need it.

"Since coronavirus started, I wanted to do this for people," he said. "Maybe it gives them a little something to be happy about."

Sjoquist plans to keep posting the signs all over hospitals in Central Florida, as long as they're needed.

“I’ve been painting signs for 45 years,” he said. “This gives me more joy than painting somebody’s store. I don’t know why but it does. Health care workers need a big thank you. Simple words that really help. I hope somebody sees this and (it) puts a smile on their face.”

