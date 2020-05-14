Publix to expand store hours, stop special designated shopping hours

Publix announced upcoming changes to its store hours as states begin to lessen their stay-at-home orders during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grocery store retailer said in a press release, its store hours are expanding and also discontinuing specially designated shopping hours for customers over 65, first responders and health care workers.

Publix stores will now be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily with pharmacy hours returning to normal.

The new expanded hours will go into effect on Saturday, May 16.

Publix officials encourage customers who prefer to shop when a store is less crowded to come during the 7 a.m. hour.

Publix stores will continue social distancing by doing the following, according to the press release.

Conducting additional cleaning and preventive sanitation before and after store hours, including sanitizing high-touch surfaces frequently throughout the day

Requiring associates to wear face coverings and allowing associates to wear disposable, non-latex gloves where not prohibited by OSHA regulations

Encouraging 6-foot separation through regular intercom announcements, signage and floor decals and one-way shopping aisles

Plexiglass shields at all registers, pharmacies and customer service counters

Promoting contactless pay

Allowing store managers to limit the number of customers inside stores.

