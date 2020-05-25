2 days until SpaceX, NASA astronaut launch, all eyes on possible weather washout

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – The dark clouds and rain surrounding the Falcon 9 rocket standing tall at Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A Monday don’t offer the brightest outlook for the upcoming liftoff that’s two days away, the first with astronauts since 2011, however, all signs indicate NASA and SpaceX are moving forward with the planned Demo-2 mission.

Elon Musk’s private space company SpaceX will be the first to launch humans to orbit and return the storied history of human spaceflight to Florida’s Coast on Wednesday, but none of that can happen unless the weather cooperates.

Live views of the launch pad were dismal Monday afternoon with wind, rain and gray clouds surrounding the space center.

Two days ahead of the planned liftoff, weather officers with the 45th Weather Squadron say there is a 40% chance weather conditions will not violate the launch criteria and Falcon 9 can launch astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley to the International Space Station.

On Tuesday, a tropical wave will move out over the Atlantic Ocean, keeping tropical moisture in the forecast for Central Florida through Wednesday. The latest models show accumulations of 2 to 4 inches of rain by midweek, with some areas seeing up to 8 inches.

According to the latest launch forecast, the primary concerns Wednesday are thick cloud cover and rain.

A more in-depth launch forecast will come later on Monday from Mike McAleenan, launch weather officer with the 45th Weather Squadron, who will be part of the pre-launch briefing, along with NASA and SpaceX officials.

The problem with attempting a rocket launch during a Florida spring is we’re now in wet season, when afternoon rain showers typically blanket the coast.

There are certain launch and recovery criteria NASA and SpaceX must meet in order to get the rocket off the ground.

Weather officers and SpaceX are closely monitoring not only conditions around the launch pad but conditions at sea in case of a launch abort, which would send the Crew Dragon away from the rocket and land it in the Atlantic Ocean.

While most of the state has been dry, the much-needed rain could dampen the chances of the launch going off as scheduled. SpaceX is targeting Saturday as a backup window if Wednesday’s opportunity is scrubbed.

