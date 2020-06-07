More than 4,000 customers without power in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – More than 4,000 customers are without power in Central Florida on Saturday night, according to Duke Energy.

Around seven counties in Central Florida were under a tornado warning at some point on Saturday night.

Video from Saturday night showed a possible tornado in the Lake Conway area in Orange County.

The tornado warnings have since expired.

In Orlando, more than 1,000 customers are without power.

The Duke Energy site shows 1,000 customers are without power in Ocoee.

More than 300 customers are without power in Deltona, according to the Duke Energy site.